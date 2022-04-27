The Williamson High School’s Entrepreneurship class is hosting an auto show to raise funds for Harbor Counseling, a non-profit organization that provides rehabilitation and counseling services.
This is a student-led event and is being organized by the Entrepreneurship class. The event will be held at Williamson High School on May 21, between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.
There will be three categories of competition: cars, trucks and rat rods. There will be first, second and third place trophies for each category. Additionally, there will be an overall best in show trophy decided by popular vote. Food will be provided by The Remmington Grill from Galeton.
Admission is $3 for adults and $1 for children. Vehicle registration is $20. To register an entry, visit the Williamson Entrepreneurship Facebook page, or call 570-418-2500 before 8 p.m. Monday through Friday.