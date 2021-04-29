Local school districts participated in the 2021 Virtual Media & Design Competition, hosted by BLaST Intermediate Unit 17.
The PA Media and Design Competition is an annual event that highlights Pennsylvania students’ application skills and computer knowledge. High School and middle school students from Williamsport Area, South Williamsport Area, Loyalsock Township, Montoursville Area and Southern Tioga school districts competed in the following categories: web page design, programming, digital movie, graphic design & logo, and animation.
“I’m impressed by the dedication, perseverance, and knowledge from our students during this virtual competition,” said Renee Peluso, coordinator of the Regional Media and Design Competition. “The teams and their advisors should be very proud of all of their hard work, especially during the pandemic.”
Congratulations to the Blast IU 17 region winners:
High school
- Graphic Design & Logo — First, Mitchell Miller, Williamsport Area School District; second, Riley Shipmanm, Williamsport Area School District; third, Bo Inwright, Williamsport Area School District
- Web Page Design — First, Joseph Khateri, South Williamsport Area School District
- Programming — First, Jesse Castle, Southern Tioga School District
Middle school
- Digital Movie — First, Ruby Watts, Montoursville Area School District
The state competition is scheduled to be held virtually in May. The Graphic Hive, Impact Advertising, Penn College, White Horse Graphics and KBF Printing Technology helped judge the competition.
BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 is an educational service agency serving 19 public schools, two career centers and 12 non-public schools across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, and Tioga counties. For more information, visit www.IU17.org.