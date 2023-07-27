This Sunday, July 30, at 2 p.m., children and adults are invited to the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center at 134 Main Street in Wellsboro to learn about the timber rattlesnake during a special program being presented by herpetologist Stan Boder as part of the Hometown Science Series. This event is free and open to the public.
The program will begin with hands-on activities for pre-K and elementary school-aged children interested in reptiles and amphibians like snakes, frogs, turtles and salamanders.
“My PowerPoint presentation is for adults and kids,” Boder said. “My talk is about the ecology, natural history and conservation and management of the timber rattlesnake, and my role in their conservation as a qualified timber rattlesnake biologist in Pennsylvania, New York and New Jersey.
“The timber rattlesnake is a special concern species in Pennsylvania, endangered in New Jersey, threatened in New York and endangered in Ohio,” said Boder.
“I became interested in timber rattlesnakes when I started working with them and radio tracking them at a Navy base in Virginia where Old Dominion University was conducting research on them,” he said.
A senior herpetologist with EnviroScience, Inc., Boder has conducted more than 20 years of field studies on amphibians and reptiles throughout Pennsylvania and the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southeast regions of the United States with a special focus on the timber rattlesnake.
For more information about this program or the Hometown Science Series & Festival, contact Barb St. John White at hometownscience@gmail.com or 814-933-6877 or visit Hometown Science Series & Festival on Facebook.