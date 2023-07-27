At 6 p.m. this Friday, July 28, the free outdoor summer concert series will feature Wellsboro native Scott Turner singing and playing drums, cymbals, guitar and harmonica as the “Band of One” on the outdoor stage at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. He will perform rock and country music classics, along with his original songs. The outdoor stage is located on the Central Avenue side of the building.
If weather becomes an issue, this free concert will be moved into the Coolidge Theatre. Donations are always appreciated.
In February, Turner released his newest album, “Magic Phone.” Among the songs on it are “Friends” that he wrote when he was 15 years old and two others that he featured in recent music videos. “Party” is an upbeat rock tune, and “Black and White Sweater” is a story of love and lust sprinkled with island music influences such as steel drums that turn rock and reggae into a jazzy feel.
“I wrote, recorded and produced all the music on this album and, in the tradition of the one-man band, played all the instruments, including the acoustic guitar,” he said.
Born and raised in Wellsboro, Turner has been providing music to the community for decades.
“I really love playing at the Deane Center. I’m looking forward to seeing all my hometown folks out enjoying the summer and the music,” he said.
“Anyone that’s ever played in a band knows how difficult it is to keep it going. With the clash of personalities and personal goals, something inevitably goes wrong,” said Turner.
“I was inspired to develop my one-man band setup 16 years ago in 2007. By then, I had already been playing guitar and harmonica and singing professionally for 30 years.
“For almost as long, I had been recording and producing music quite often playing many of the instruments on the recordings myself, which is why I could visualize playing drums, cymbals, guitar and harmonica at the same time,” he said.
“I modified some basic drum hardware and also custom designed a couple of special pieces so I could use a rocker technique to play separate drums and cymbals with each foot.”
For more information, videos, music and merchandise, visit ScottTurnerMusic.com or follow him on Facebook.
Audience members may bring lawn chairs and sit on the grassy area in front of the outdoor stage or on Central Avenue, which will be closed to traffic between Main Street and the Warehouse Theatre from 6-8 p.m.
For more information, call 570-724-6220, email office@deanecenter.com or visit deanecenter.com.