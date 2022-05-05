On Saturday, May 14, at 7 p.m., North Sea Gas, one of Scotland’s most popular folk bands, will return for their fifth performance on the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre stage at 104 Main St.,Wellsboro.

Previously, they had performed at the Deane Center in 2012, 2013, 2015 and in 2017, almost five years ago.

The band’s multi-instrumental skills, three-part harmonies and sense of on-stage fun and tongue-in-cheek humor have made them favorites of audiences of all ages around the world.

The show and their albums consist of traditional, contemporary and self-penned material put together in a style all their own.

During the band’s 40-year history, North Sea Gas has recorded 22 albums. Their most recent release is “A Long Road.” This three-disc CD set commemorates the band’s 40 years on the road.

The band expects to arrive in the United States on May 4 and will begin their concert tour on May 5 performing at venues in Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York, Virginia and then in Wellsboro.

North Sea Gas regularly tours Scotland, the United States, Canada, Germany, Austria, Estonia, Turkey and other destinations and makes TV and radio appearances on both sides of the Atlantic.

Dave Gilfillan founded North Sea Gas in 1980. Ronnie “Mac” MacDonald joined the group in 2002 and Grant Simpson in 2006. They are from Edinburgh, Scotland.

Gilfillan sings and plays guitar, banjo, mandola, bodhran, foot drum, harmonica and whistles. MacDonald sings both lead and harmony vocals and plays guitar and bouzouki. Simpson sings harmony and plays fiddle, guitar, bouzouki and mandola.

The Scottish Music Industry Association has awarded the band numerous gold and silver awards for their music. Their CD, “The Fire and Passion of Scotland” won the 2013 Album of the Year award from Celtic Radio in the United States as well as first place in the “Jigs and Reels” category.

Bring beverages and snacks. For tickets go to www.deanecenter.com and to reserve a table, call 570-724-6220. Tickets can also be purchased at https://www.ticketleap.com.