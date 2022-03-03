At 7 p.m. on Friday, March 11, the Tannahill Weavers, a premier Celtic band from Scotland, will perform foot-stomping jigs and reels, topical songs and original ballads and lullabies at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The variety and range of the material they perform is matched only by their enthusiasm and lively Celtic spirit.
The band is performing the second concert of their two-month USA Spring 2022 Tour at the Deane Center. After arriving in the United States from Scotland, their first show will be on March 10 in Sellersville, followed by performances in Oxford and Sarasota, N.Y. on March 12 and 13 and then in New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee and North Carolina.
Last year was marked by an exciting change to the band’s lineup with the addition of Scotland’s youngest Clan leader, Iain MacGillivray on bagpipes, fiddle and whistles. He speaks and sings Gaelic fluently and has performed on such high profile projects as the popular “Outlander” television series; “Men in Kilts,” a documentary miniseries; and with Martha Reeves and the Vandellas among others.
Founding members of the Tannahill Weavers are Roy Gullane, who plays guitar and is the lead singer, and Phil Smillie, who plays the flute, bodhran and whistles. Malcolm Bushby plays fiddle and bouzouki. Smillie, Bushby and MacGillivray sing harmony.
The Tannahills unique combination of traditional melodies on flute, fiddle and full-sized highland bagpipes, driving rhythms on guitar and bouzouki, tight three- and four-part vocal harmonies and powerful, inventive arrangements along with their exuberant and humorous shows have won over audiences worldwide, even beyond folk and Celtic music fans.
The audience members are encouraged to bring snacks and beverages and sit at a table with family and friends.
For tickets and to reserve a table or traditional chair seats, call 570-724-6220. For tickets only, visit www.ticketleap.com or www.deanecenter.com.