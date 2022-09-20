The Old Blind Dogs, one of Scotland’s most highly touted traditional folk bands, will be performing an energetic mix of traditional Scottish folk tunes and Celtic songs with influences from rock, reggae, jazz, blues and Middle Eastern musical rhythms on Friday, Sept. 30 at 7 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This award-winning band is currently on a five-week tour of the United States to mark their 30th year on the road following the release of their 14th album, “Knucklehead Circus.”
Band members include: singers Jonny Hardie on fiddle and guitar, Aaron Jones on bouzouki and guitar, Donald Hay on percussion and Elias Alexander on bagpipes and whistles. They all sing.
The audience may bring beverages and snacks and reserve a table. For tickets and a table, call the Deane Center 570-724-6220 or visit deanecenter.com.