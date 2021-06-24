The Totally Ninja Raccoons will be hiding in 25 area businesses for a month, beginning Thursday, July 1.
The hunt for the three raccoon brothers starts on July 1 at 9 a.m. and ends at 6 p.m. on July 31. This event gives both locals and tourists of all ages an opportunity to play.
Each participating business will have free passports, listing all the businesses where searchers can find the Ninja Raccoons. When a customer spots the raccoons, the business will stamp or sign the passport.
All passports must be turned in at From My Shelf Books & Gifts no later than 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 31 to be eligible for prizes. Prizes are drawn live at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 1 on the From My Shelf Books & Gifts Facebook page. Winners need not be present to win.
Prizes include gift certificates and items donated by participating businesses, books and Wellsboro Chamber Bucks.
For more information, call 570-724-5793.