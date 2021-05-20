The last free guided bird walk at Hills Creek State Park is this Saturday, May 22. It will be led by volunteers Bob Ross, Ken Cooper and Gary Tyson, all members of the Tiadaghton Audubon Society, the local birding group. The park is on Hills Creek Road in Charleston Township, about seven miles northeast of Wellsboro,
This walk will begin promptly at 8 a.m. and is free and open to the public. Registration is not required. The walk will be slow-paced, cover a limited distance and provide an opportunity to see the many varieties of water and woodland birds that live in the park or are migrating through.
Those who want to participate are asked to meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro a little before 8 a.m. to drive to the nearby starting location. In case of inclement weather, the group may opt for a driving tour.
Everyone is welcome, including birders of all levels, first timers to experienced. Bring binoculars and cameras and wear subdued clothing and sturdy walking shoes.
Sixteen people, eight men and eight women, participated in the 2.3-mile, two hour and 20-minute walk on May 15, including Sean Minnick who was joined by the three other TAS members who will be leading this Saturday's bird walk and 12 other people.
The group identified 86 birds representing 45 different species, including the continuing sighting of the long-tailed duck first seen during the May 8 bird walk. This migratory seabird is heading back to the Arctic to breed after spending the winter on the coast or the Great Lakes, according to Minnick.
For updates and local birding information, visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com or www.facebook.com/TiadaghtonAudubon/ or email tasmember@yahoo.com. Participants are also asked to wear masks and social distance. Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park.