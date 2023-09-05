The National Rifle Association Basic Pistol Shooting course in September has nine seats open to adults 18 years of age and older, novice to experienced shooters.
NRA-certified instructors will teach the course. Class size is limited to 14.
Class will take place indoors on Saturday, Sept. 16 at the Hillside Rod and Gun Club, Blossburg.
Learn how to safely handle and shoot a pistol, how to clean and store a firearm, about pistol mechanisms and operation, building pistol shooting skills and pistol selection and use.
Shooting qualifications will be outdoors on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Hillside Rod and Gun Club Pistol Range.
Each registrant will be assigned to a shooting instruction and testing session on Sunday, Sept. 17 either from 8 a.m. to noon or 1-5 p.m.
There is a fee to cover books, handouts and range fees. The fee is due at registration.
The deadline to register is 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14. For registration or more information call 570-244-7989 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com.