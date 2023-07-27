On Saturday, Aug. 12, Hamilton-Gibson Productions is hosting the Second Annual Broadway Under the Stars Fundraiser Concert at Stony Fork Creek Campground at 658 Stony Fork Creek Road, Wellsboro.
The 90-acre campground is in Delmar Township, about 10 miles south of Wellsboro in the heart of Pennsylvania Grand Canyon country.
“This show celebrates the magic of Broadway and highlights amazing local talent in a totally Tioga County way — outside under the stars at the Stony Fork Creek Campground!” said Director, Kacy Hagan.
“It has something for everyone of every age. You’ll be singing along to many of your favorite songs from musicals,” Hagan said.
Among the Broadway hits to be performed are: “If I Were a Rich Man” from “Fiddler on the Roof,” “You Can’t Stop the Beat” from “Hairspray,” “Seize the Day” from “Newsies,” and “Seasons of Love” from “Rent.”
“Broadway Under the Stars is a fun way to meet new people who love music and at the same time support Hamilton-Gibson Productions, a wonderful organization,” said Anne Acker, one of the singers.
More than 30 performers of all ages have been rehearsing for this fun, family-friendly show.
The show features singers doing solos, duets and group numbers, and dancers from First Position Dance Studio.
Food and beverages will be available for purchase. Bring lawn chairs and cash for raffles.
For more information, call 570-724-2079 or email hamgib@gmail.com.