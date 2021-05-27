Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is celebrating its 20th year with an Open House from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 27, at 725 Gee Road, Tioga, outside Middlebury Center.
Anyone who makes and sells homemade goods, crafts or food is invited to set up as a vendor at no charge. Call 570-376-3646 or email secondchanceas@yahoo.com for more information on volunteering or joining the Open House.
“It’s unbelievable we’ve reached this 20-year milestone of helping dogs and cats in Tioga County get their second chances,” said Second Chance’s founder, Sue Cook of Wellsboro. “This year also marks five years since we opened our Heading Home Center in Tioga to rehabilitate animals and facilitate their adoptions.”
In August 2001, the local PSPCA was overwhelmed with the number of animals needing help. Cook recognized there was a dire need for another resource in the county, so she gathered a handful of friends to form Second Chance. Her inspiration came from a trip to Utah to visit Best Friends, one of the nation’s largest no-kill organizations.
During its first 15 years, Second Chance developed programs to offer financial assistance to people with animal-related needs and successfully found homes for animals whose owners could no longer keep them. Without a facility, these efforts were limited, so the small group of volunteers focused on creating a network of supporters, traveling to other facilities to gather ideas for a future building and networking with numerous animal welfare organizations in Pennsylvania and neighboring states.
In 2016, after receiving generous donations/bequests from several individuals, Second Chance’s building became a reality. The Heading Home Center, at 725 Gee Road, Tioga, outside Middlebury Center, is a haven for stray and homeless dogs and cats. The cats enjoy a community lifestyle, equipped with stimulating cubbies, perches and outside areas. They also have access to a catwalk that circles the lobby of the building. The dogs enjoy an outside play yard as well as a large dog park where they can run and play fetch. Volunteers provide the animals with human interaction and stimulation. There are 10 acres of land that offer walking paths, and a free public dog park.
Since the facility opened in 2016, approximately 1,000 animals have been adopted and 150 stray dogs have been reunited with their owners. Second Chance relies completely on donations and fundraisers to operate, and thanks to the support of the communities over the years, this dream has continued to grow.
For more information about Second Chance, to register to use PawPaw’s Patch dog park or to view adoptable animals, visit www.secondchanceas.org.