On Sunday, June 26, Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries is holding the annual Open House at the shelter at 725 Gee Road, Tioga.
The public is invited to visit the animals, enjoy the music, browse the numerous local vendors on site and purchase chances to win $100 in lottery tickets. The organization’s new Outreach Building, which will provide reduced cost spay/neuter surgeries in the future, will be open for tours. Light refreshments will be provided as well.
Second Chance, a nonprofit animal welfare organization, is celebrating its sixth year as an animal shelter. It is the only animal shelter in Tioga County and relies completely on donations and fundraisers to operate. It has adopted more than 1,300 animals since opening and have reunited more than 150 lost dogs with their owners.
Second Chance works with law enforcement and others to ensure that animals are given a safe place to live until they can be adopted into forever homes.
For more information, or to be a vendor, contact them at 570-376-3646.