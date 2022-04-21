Seeds of Hope Partners is working with a team of Mansfield University Public Relations Workshop students to hold a Donation Drive. The event will be held from 1-5 p.m. on Saturday, April 23 at the Tokishi building in Wellsboro.

Seeds of Hope is seeking donations of diapers, hygiene products, cleaning products and clothing.

At the event refreshments will be provided for the guest. There will be several areas set up to accept donations. Products needed include diapers and basic hygiene products such as toothpaste, shower essentials, and deodorant. Other needed items sought are laundry detergent, cleaning supplies and clothing.

There will also be information available for families in need to learn more about what assistance is available and how to enroll for help. Individuals and families can stop by to pick up needed items as well.

Seeds of Hope and Partners is an organization that helps families in Tioga County to ensure a healthy and safe living environment. Over the years it has helped many families in the community through donations of food, hygiene products, clothing, beds and appliances. It also assists with minor home repairs and travel to and from appointments.

Seeds of Hope Partners’ co-founders, Carl Matteson and Diana Robinson will speak at the event.

“Seeds of Hope Partners is excited to work with the University students on the upcoming event they are holding for us.” said Diana Robinson, co-founder of the organization. “We are sure it will be successful, as they [the students] have worked very hard.”

All donations are appreciated and will be accepted any time throughout the event. Individuals interested in volunteer work or learning more about Seeds of Hope should contact Diana Robinson at 570-439-3875.

Seeds of Hope Partners, a non-profit organization, assists Tioga County families in crisis. It provides basic needs to maintain families and aid in reuniting families while focusing on health and safety.