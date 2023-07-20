Register now for the “Choosing the Right Gun for You” seminar being held on Saturday, Nov. 4 from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Hickory Hall Multi-Purpose Room at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus. Attendees are limited to 30.
Among the topics to be covered are: purpose for a gun, gun jargon, important parts of a gun and how to size a gun to fit you and your hands.
Teaching the seminar is Marilyn Jones, an NRA-certified instructor. This is not a National Rifle Association seminar, but a completion certificate will be presented to successful registrants.
There is a fee to be paid at the door. Currently, all seats are open.
Register by calling Jones at 570-244-7989 or emailing jones_mk@yahoo.com.