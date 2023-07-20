Register by Monday, Oct. 2 for the Refuse To Be A Victim crime prevention and personal safety seminar being held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the multi-purpose room at Hickory Hall at 66 Morris Drive on the Mansfield University campus.
Created by the women of the National Rifle Association, this course covers personal safety while at home, driving or traveling.
Participants will learn common sense techniques on how to minimize the risk of becoming a victim at home, in the workplace and in other situations, such as while shopping.
Personal safety strategies and tips on how to create a personalized safety plan will also be covered.
There is a fee to cover the cost of the book and class materials. It is to be paid at the time of registration.
Call 570-244-7989 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com to register or for more information.