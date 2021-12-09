U.S. Senator Bob Casey visited the Northeastern Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center on Nov. 23 to recognize the organization’s recent attainment of a Silver Award from the International Economic Development Council, the world’s largest association of economic development organizations and practitioners, for its COVID-19 Response, Readiness & Recovery services for regional manufacturers.
Those services enabled manufacturers to avoid 1,700 layoffs and 4,661 temporary job furloughs during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. After touring NEPIRC’s Innovation Space 3D Lab, Multimedia Studio, Leadership Learning Center, Manufacturing Showcase and corporate offices, Senator Casey met with NEPIRC staff, federal stakeholders and regional manufacturing executives to discuss the business environment that NEPIRC’s clients are facing and review the positive impact that NEPIRC has had on the manufacturing sector across northeastern, northern and north central Pennsylvania.
During the meeting, Senator Casey also shared insights regarding the recently passed American Rescue Plan, Infrastructure Investment Act, Jobs Act, and Build Back Better Plan and spoke about their impacts upon bridges, roads, mass transit systems, broadband infrastructure and overall economy.
“The Senator’s tour and discussion with our regional manufacturing leaders evidenced his strong commitment to our manufacturing economy and his eagerness to implement policies and programs that accelerate their growth and strengthen their long-term competitiveness,” said Eric Joseph Esoda, NEPIRC’s president and CEO. “We’re delighted to have had him visit us to recap various federal initiatives to create manufacturing jobs and stimulate our industrial economy.”Attending Senator Casey’s visit were NEPIRC staff, Eric Joseph Esoda, president and CEO, Drew Mackie, EVP and CFO, Dale Parmenteri, vice president of Consulting Operations, and Chelsey Coslett, manager of Marketing & Stakeholder Engagement, Rikki Riegner, executive director of PA MEP, and members of NEPIRC’s board of directors, such as Grace McGregor Kramer, McGregor Industries, Inc., Garry Hartman, Cheetah Chassis Corporation, and Bruce Daniels, Medico Construction Equipment/Action Lift, Inc.