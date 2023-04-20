On Friday, April 14, Seneca Resources presented the Blossburg Volunteer Fire Department with $7,500 to support their efforts to purchase self-contained breathing units. Fire Chief Andrew O’Conner was present to accept the check on behalf of the department. Jim Westbrook, district superintendent, production was present on behalf of Seneca Resources.
Seneca Resources is committed to health and vitality of the communities it serves and being good stewards of the environment. Working with the local fire departments and emergency responders who put their life on the line to protect its business and communities remains a priority for Seneca.
Seneca’s charitable giving areas of focus primarily on building safe and healthy communities for all; protect and improve the environment and promote equitable access to the outdoors; support equitable and thriving societies.