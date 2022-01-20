The B/S/S/T Area Agency on Aging’s Senior Companion Program is seeking income-eligible volunteers, age 55 and older, to serve as companions for the most vulnerable seniors age 60 and older in the region.
Senior Companion volunteers spend time assisting seniors with basic tasks, engaging with them socially, and helping them ease the loneliness from isolation. The program serves seniors living in Bradford, Susquehanna, Sullivan and Tioga counties.
Many seniors in the area have already requested a senior companion volunteer. The program continues to reach out to find others whose lives can be enhanced by a Senior Companion.
If you, or someone you know is age 60 or older and interested in having a Senior Companion volunteer, sign up for the Senior Companion Program. More information can be found at bsstaaa.org.
Applications for Senior Companions volunteers or to receive services can also be found on the website. Call 1-800-982-4346 to learn more about this program.