Senior citizens in Mansfield are improving their health at the Active Living Center.
On Aug. 20, Mary Janae Grubb, DPT at Elite Therapy, Mansfield, taught exercises to help with arthritis pain to a group of about 10 people.
“The idea behind community outreach is to educate people on the things they can do to improve or maintain mobility,” Grubb said. “This helps decrease their risk of falls and further injury and improves quality of life.”
Grubb provided handouts so that participants could practice the exercises at home. Most of the exercises were seated, which will further increase safety and stability.
“Most of it was gentle range of motion. We started with the neck doing some neck movements and doing some hands movements.”
“They all did the exercises with me and had comments.”
Elite Therapy is offering other community outreach programs through its Facebook page, including a shoulder workshop.