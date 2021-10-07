Angelo Serva of Wellsboro is seeking to represent residents of Wellsboro’s Ward II on borough council.
Serva, who has lived in the area for 50 years, wants to maintain the appearance of the borough, property values, safety and as a place for people to live and raise their family.
“I’ve always thought about running in the past, but I liked the people on the council so I didn’t want to run against them,” Serva said. “I want to continue to help Wellsboro to be an attraction not only for tourists, but for families.”
Before retirement, Serva worked as the personnel director at Soldiers + Sailors Memorial Hospital, now UPMC Wellsboro. He has sold insurance, real estate and investments. He is a veteran of the U.S. Navy and was stationed on the USS Canisteo (AO-99) for more than three years.
The candidate has also raised thousands of dollars for youth recreation programs and other needs in the community. He is a property owner in Wellsboro and Middlebury Township for 52 years.
Serva is a recipient of the Neal Mosher Award for service to youth recreation programs, and a volunteer for the American Red Cross blood drives and United Way.
“I’ve always been community-minded,” he said.