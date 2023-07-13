With Fr. Ed Erb’s vacation this coming week, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Wellsboro will offer Evening Prayer at 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22 and Morning Prayer at 8 and 10 a.m. Sunday, July 23. The church will return to its normal offering of Holy Communion in August.
Latest e-Edition
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Trending Recipes
Today's Weather
Right Now
68°
Rain
- Humidity: 91%
- Cloud Coverage: 57%
- Wind: 7 mph
- UV Index: 8 Very High
- Sunrise: 05:47:03 AM
- Sunset: 08:42:57 PM
Today
Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 83F. Winds light and variable.
Tonight
Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 63F. Winds light and variable.
Tomorrow
Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High 86F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Find a local business
Classifieds
$112,500
- Updated
$3
- Updated
- Updated
Stocks
Trending
Articles
- McKnight honored for 50 years at BPW
- Honor Roll - Warren L. Miller Elementary School, Mansfield
- STATE POLICE AT MANSFIELD
- Mansfield District Court
- Wellsboro welcomes 400 alumni for annual banquet
- Veteran, reassessment concerns top commissioners meeting
- Mansfield hosts huge crowd for Fourth of July parade
- Elkland District Court
- STATE POLICE AT MANSFIELD
- STSD board approves contract with Alloy 5 for new school design services
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
© Copyright 2023 TiogaPublishing.com 25 East Ave, Wellsboro, PA | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.