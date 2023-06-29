Due to the inclement weather forecast for this past weekend, the Wellsboro Shared Home rescheduled its “Ridin for Shared Home” Motorcycle Benefit Ride to July 23.
The start remains at Eisenhauer’s Tioga County Harley-Davidson, 2911 S. Main St., Mansfield, with registration at 10 a.m., and kickstands up at 11 a.m. Lunch will be provided provided after the ride.
The route remains the same going from Covington to Liberty, Morris, Wellsboro, Ansonia, Wellsboro and Mansfield. There is a fee. All proceeds benefit Shared Home residents.
Participating and co-hosting the event are members of First Baptist Church of Wellsboro and the Williamsport chapter of Christian Motorcyclists Association.
For more information call 570-724-2300 or email sharedhm@ptd.net.