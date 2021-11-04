Due to a grant from Petco, the Animal Care Sanctuary clinic in both East Smithfield and Wellsboro will be able to administer free distemper vaccinations to pets throughout November.
This funding allows ACS to serve the community and ensure families keep their pets safe and healthy. Details of the free vaccines are as follows:
- Free distemper (canine or feline) with every spay/neuter surgery for the month of November.
- Walk in vaccine clinics in East Smithfield every Monday and Wednesday in November, 1:30-3:45 p.m. $5 rabies vaccine, free distemper vaccine, no exam fee/office visit. This will be walk-in vaccines only, not for sick visits.
- Nov. 16 Wellsboro Clinic: Walk-in vaccines 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m. $5 rabies, free distemper.
- Nov. 30 Wellsboro Clinic: Walk-in vaccines 1:30-3:45 p.m. $5 rabies, free distemper.
If your pet is due or overdue for a distemper vaccination, there won’t be better time than this.