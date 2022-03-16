Tioga County Sheriff Frank Levindoski recognizes employee Stephanie Boyce for her years of service and valued accomplishments with the Sheriff’s Office.
Boyce has served Tioga County for nine years, four with the Sheriff’s Office under Sheriff Levindoski.
“Stephanie is truly a hardworking, dedicated employee and she has surpassed my expectations in her capacity with the Sheriff’s Office,” said Levindoski.
Boyce holds two veryjobs titles within the office: office manager and civil director. She has various duties that require precision and sound judgement to help avoid potential liability for this office and the county.
In addition to her required duties, Boyce also plays a significant role with the office’s public relations and media relations.
Her positive attitude and high level of professionalism has earned her great compliments from her colleagues and all those she has interaction with.
Based on her hard work and dedication, Boyce received a certification as a notary from the Pa. Association of Notaries, and a certification as a paralegal through the U.S. Career Institute, graduating with a 95% score.
Boyce is a great asset to Tioga County and the office is truly blessed to have her, Levindoski said.