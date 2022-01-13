On Jan. 3, Sheriff Frank Levindoski was sworn in for another four years.

“I have again taken an oath of office to support, obey and defend the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of this Commonwealth and I will discharge the duties of my office with fidelity,” said Levindoski in a statement released by the sheriff’s department.

“I am truly blessed to be serving Tioga County as your sheriff for another four years.

“Thank you to my lovely wife and three children for all their loving support throughout the years,” he wrote. “Thank you to my constituents and all citizens of Tioga County for making this possible. Your continued support for me and my office has been second to none and it is appreciated more than you will ever know.

“Thank you to my wonderful staff for doing such a great job every day,” Levindoski said. “Our mission statement at TCSO is very clear; we ensure a safe environment and an excellent quality of life for our community. We provide exceptional service directed in a courteous and respectful manner for the protection of life, property, and rights of all citizens and visitors.

“We have accomplished so much in the last four years which has had a significant positive impact on the community. I have a lot more to accomplish and a lot more to offer in the next four years as your sheriff.

“So, with your help Tioga County, we will make it happen. I will be announcing some of my new plans and ideas in the near future so, standby,” Levindoski said.

“Also, I have already been approached by some of you with good ideas for the future and it’s much appreciated,” he concluded.

“As your elected sheriff, I can be contacted by phone or email so please do not hesitate. Thank you and God bless you all.”

Levindoski can be reached at 570-724-3491 or flevindoski@tiogacountypa.us.