Sheriff’s Night Out is scheduled for Saturday, July 29 (rain date Aug. 5) from 5-9 p.m. at Ives Run Recreation Complex located just south of Tioga.
It is a free event specifically designed to engage children and build the relationships between the community and law enforcement. All law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical personnel and first responders here in Tioga County are invited to participate in the event.
Sheriff Frank Levindoski also invites community organizations or clubs, church groups, local non-profits and children’s organizations to be part of the event. Groups willing to plan and operate activities during the event including games, face painting, balloon animals or other such activities are encouraged to participate.
Sponsors and volunteers are needed in order to offer activities, food and refreshments free to the public. Contact Stephanie Boyce in the sheriff’s office at 570-723-8276 or sboyce@tiogacountypa.us to learn more.