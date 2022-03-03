The four performances of Hamilton-Gibson’s “Shrew: A Tale Retold” are Thursday, March 3 at 7:30 p.m., continue at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, March 4 and 5, the last one at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, March 6 in the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.

The opening night reception catered by The Red Skillet will immediately follow the Thursday night show.

“Those who see this version of ‘Taming of the Shrew’ will laugh a lot,” said director Clare Ritter. “The script is written in modern English making it easier to understand than Shakespeare’s original style.”

Represented in this romantic comedy are the misunderstood female lead, the leading man you want to dislike but learn to love, the comic sidekicks and the clueless parents.

Of the 15 cast members, five are from two families. Titus and Natalie Himmelberger of Wellsboro and Anne Bishop of Roaring Branch and two of her children have roles in the show.

The Himmelbergers, husband and wife in real life, play Petruchio and Katherine. Petruchio is a wealthy gentleman who wants to marry a rich woman so he decides to pursue the strong-willed Katherine.

“Not only is there verbal wit and banter, but physical comedy, too,” said Natalie. “Katherine’s strength and passion is misunderstood to be ‘shrewish’ but she finds that Petruchio is willing to not only match wits with her but treats her as his equal.”

“I like how confident Petruchio is, and even though he is a real pain, he always has method to his madness,” said Titus.

Anne Bishop plays Baptista Minola. Although many men are seeking her youngest daughter Bianca’s hand in marriage, Baptista refuses because she wants Katherine, her eldest, to marry first.

“I love being in this show because I am participating with my kids and because it’s Shakespeare,” said Anne.

“Bianca is manipulative and gets her own way most of the time,” said Grace, Anne’s 16-year-old daughter. “She is a mean, snarky little sister and really good at hiding it. Around her mother and others, she is the perfect, sweet angel. It’s so much fun playing her.”

Thomas, Anne’s 15-year-old son, plays Curtis, a servant in Petruchio’s household. “I am only in one scene and there is a lot of slapstick in it,” Thomas said.

“Both Thomas and I are stagehands,” said George, Anne’s 13-year-old son. “In 20 seconds, we move scenery and props, like a fountain, pillars, large and small tables, and/or chairs, on stage and then off stage for each scene.”

Order tickets in advance at hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079 with credit card information. Tickets will also be sold at the door, if available.