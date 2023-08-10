Register by Monday, Oct. 2 for the Refuse To Be A Victim crime prevention and personal safety seminar held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7 in the multi-purpose room at Hickory Hall on the Mansfield University campus.
“Refuse To Be A Victim is definitely a great seminar for students new to college life and for area adults, men and women,” said Marilyn Jones.
“This is not a course on shooting a gun,” Jones said.
She and Pat Butts, both NRA-certified course instructors, are teaching the seminar.
Forty-five seats are available.
Participants will learn common sense techniques on how to minimize the risk of becoming a victim at home, in a dorm, driving or traveling, in the workplace and other situations.
Also taught will be an array of personal safety strategies and tips on how to create a personalized safety plan before it is needed.
The fee will cover the cost of the book and class materials.
To register or for more information, 570-244-7989 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com.