Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” will close with the last two performances at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24 in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The Coolidge Theatre is set up as a nightclub with tables and chairs that can be reserved for free. Regular seating is also available.
Enjoy listening to more than 50 of the songs he recorded during his lifetime. Among them are: My Way,” “New York, New York,” “My Funny Valentine,” “Makin’ Whoopee,” “I Love Paris,” “That Old Black Magic,” “Something Stupid” and “You Make Me Feel So Young.”
Performing are singers Lilace Guignard, Ian Brennan and Chris Eckert, all of Wellsboro and Laureen Wolgemuth of Little Marsh backed by a three-member band, including Derek Young of Sayre at the piano, and Adam Brennan on drums and Dan Krise on upright bass, both of Wellsboro.
A selection of snacks along with beverages will be available for purchase.
For tickets and to reserve a table, go to hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079.