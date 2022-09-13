Hamilton-Gibson’s production of “My Way: A Musical Tribute to Frank Sinatra” opens with the first three performances at 7:30 p.m. this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16 and 17, and at 2:30 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 18 in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main Street in Wellsboro. The last two will be at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Sept. 23 and 24.

This show is for music lovers of all ages whether they grew up listening to Sinatra songs or have never heard any of them. It is a celebration of the music he recorded and offers an opportunity to experience it – again or for the first time.

Featured are more than 50 Sinatra songs performed in a series of medleys. Among those to be sung in the Broadway Medley are “My Funny Valentine,” “Where or When,” “Makin’ Whoopee” and “I Get a Kick Out of You”; in the Cities Medley, “I Love Paris,” “My Kind of Town” and “Chicago, Chicago”; in the Love and Marriage Medley, “That Old Black Magic” and “The Same Old Song and Dance”; and in the Big Flirt Medley, “Something Stupid,” “Young at Heart” and “You Make Me Feel So Young.” Of course the show would not be complete without “My Way” and “New York, New York.”

Born in 1915, Sinatra is considered one of the most popular entertainers of the 1940s, 1950s and 1960s and is among the world’s best-selling music artists.

He retired for the first time in 1971, but came out of retirement two years later. Sinatra recorded several albums and resumed performing at Caesars Palace. In 1980, he released “New York, New York.”

Using his Las Vegas shows as a home base, he toured both within the United States and internationally until shortly before his death in 1998.

American music critic Robert Christgau called Sinatra “the greatest singer of the 20th century.” Today, he continues to be seen as an iconic figure.

Performing will be singers Laureen Wolgemuth of Little Marsh and Lilace Guignard, Ian Brennan and Chris Eckert, all of Wellsboro as well as a three-piece band with Derek Young of Sayre at the piano, and Adam Brennan on drums and Dan Krise on upright bass. Both are from Wellsboro.

The Coolidge Theatre will be set up like a nightclub with tables and chairs and free pretzels. Snacks and beverages from wine and beer to soda and bottled water will be available for purchase.

For tickets, go to hgp.booktix.com or call 570-724-2079.