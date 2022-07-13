Area singers are invited to join the Endless Mountains Music Festival Chorus for a concert in Steadman Theatre on the Mansfield University campus on Friday evening, July 29. This concert will feature the music of Irving Berlin under the direction of Peggy Dettwiler, Director of Choral Activities.
The selections to be sung by the chorus are: There’s No Business Like Show Business, Alexander’s Ragtime Band, Give Me Your Tired, Your Poor and God Bless America.
There will also be solos and a duet sung by current Mansfield University music students.
Singers are welcome to join the chorus at the first rehearsal on Sunday evening, July 24, at 7 pm in the Butler Music Center. Rehearsals will coincide with the summer Choral Academy for High School Students during the week of July 24. Write to Peggy Dettwiler at pdettwil@mansfield.edu to express your interest and to learn more information.