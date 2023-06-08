Area singers are invited to sing in the Mansfield University Mozart Chorus as they present The Coronation Mass by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with the Endless Mountain Music Festival Orchestra on Friday, July 28 at 7 pm in Steadman Theatre.
The Coronation Mass, composed in 1779, is one of the most popular of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s 17 settings of the Latin mass texts. It was most likely premiered on Easter Sunday in 1779 in the Salzburg Cathedral as Mozart was serving as court organist and composer there.
As with any such choral project, it is important to practice individually. A link with practice parts to help with preparations will be provided.
Scores are available to sign out in the Butler Music Center music office.
The rehearsals with the EMMF orchestra will take place on Thursday, July 27 at 10:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. and Friday, the day of the performance at noon until 1 pm.
More rehearsals are planned for June 27, July 6 and July 23, all at 7 p.m. in the Butler Music Center. For more information, write to Peggy Dettwiler at pdettwil@commonwealthu.edu.