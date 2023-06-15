Area singers are invited to sing in the Mansfield University Mozart Chorus as they present “The Coronation Mass,” by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart with the Endless Mountain Music Festival Orchestra on Friday, July 28, at 7 p.m. in Steadman Theatre on the Commonwealth University-Mansfield campus.
“The Coronation Mass,” composed in 1779, is one of the most popular of Mozart’s 17 settings of the Latin mass texts. It most likely premiered on Easter Sunday in 1779 in the Salzburg Cathedral as Mozart was serving as court organist and composer there.
A link with practice parts to help with preparations will be provided. Scores are available to sign out in the Butler Music Center music office.
The rehearsals with the EMMF Orchestra will take place on Thursday, July 27, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., and Friday, the day of the performance, from noon to 1 p.m.
Prior rehearsals are planned for Tuesday, June 27, Thursday, July 6 and Sunday, July 23, all at 7 p.m. in the Butler Music Center. For more information email pdettwil@commonwealthu.edu.