This Saturday, Aug. 5, Darby Stetter, the 2022 Tioga County Fair Queen, will crown her successor.
Six candidates will compete for the crown and title of 2023 Tioga County Fair Queen, along with a $500 scholarship and a $250 gift card to Dunham’s Department Store in Wellsboro to purchase gowns or business attire for the state competition. A runner-up will be awarded $200 or, if there are two alternates, share the prize.
The public is invited to the coronation ceremonies, which start at 6 p.m. in the Main Building of the Tioga County Fairgrounds in whitneyville.
Candidates are between 16 and 20 and live in or attend school in Tioga County. The 2023 Tioga County Fair Queen will compete at the state Fair Queen competition held in Hershey in January 2024.
Candidates are judged on an interview with judges, poise, an essay on the Fair and public speaking.
This year’s contestants are listed below.
Nevaeh Sandstrom
Nevaeh Sandstrom is the daughter of Chad and Jessica Sandstrom. She is 18 years old and a recent graduate from Wellsboro Area High School. Nevaeh works as a sales associate at Dunham’s Department Store and is a part-time DJ for KC101. She plans on attending Indiana University of Pennsylvania in the fall to double major in criminology and psychology with a minor in forensic biology while also partaking in the ROTC program, hoping to become an FBI criminal profiler and clinical psychologist.
Jessica Slocum
Jessica Slocum is the daughter to Laura Tremblay. She is 16 years old and a junior at Williamson Jr./Sr. High School. She enjoys playing softball, running and spending time with her animals. She is the president of the This n’ That 4-H club, and the secretary of the Tioga County Council. She plans to attend Mansfield University and get a degree in radiology and eventually be specialized in ultrasounds.
Natasha Maddox
Natasha Maddox is the daughter of Natalie and Glenn Maddox. She is 18 years old and a graduate of Wellsboro High School. She will be a freshman at Delaware Valley University in the fall, majoring in animal science and agricultural business. Natasha has shown at the Tioga County Fair for five years in both 4H and FFA.
Jesse Quick
Jesse Quick is the daughter of Jeff and Judy Quick. She is 16 years old and a junior at Cowanesque Valley High School. She is involved with several school activities such as FFA, student council, volleyball and basketball. Jesse lives on her family’s farm with around 50 sheep and raises pigs for the fair.
Madison Hartman
Madison Hartman is the daughter of Reggie Hartman. She is 16 years old and junior at Cowanesque Valley High School. Madison plays for her school’s volleyball team and is a member of the Cowanesque band.
Ella Weiskopff
Ella Weiskopff is the daughter of Brion and Laura Weiskopff. She is 16 years old and a junior at North Penn-Mansfield High School. Ella works part time for Subway. She is the president of Little Valley Ranch 4H Club. She is involved with FBLA and Agents of Change. Ella is her Class of 2025 secretary. She has volunteered at the Special Olympics, her riding club and at her local church. She is a 2022 4H 14-18 state top three pole bending and FBLA state qualifier.