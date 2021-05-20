Six seniors from five high schools in Tioga and Potter counties were awarded the Upper Pine Creek Trout Tournament Scholarship for Wildlife, Ecology and the Environment on Sunday, May 16 during the annual tournament.
Presenting the $500 scholarships to the students were Pennsylvania Grand Canyon Snowmobile Club President Jim Baney and Cheryl Gross, a member of the club’s board of directors, along with Seneca Resources Company, LLC representatives Jim Westbrook, district production foreman, and Wayne Fletcher, environmental health and safety representative. The event took place at the snowmobile clubhouse at 4814 Route 6, 12 miles west of Wellsboro.
“With Seneca Resources partnering with us this year, we were able to award six $500 scholarships,” said Baney. Seneca Resources is the exploration and production segment of National Fuel Gas Company.
The snowmobile club has been presenting scholarships to graduating high school seniors since 1991, except in 2020. The club awarded award has grown from $100 scholarships to $500.
Each student completed an application for the 2021 scholarship that included writing short essays on what they see as major wildlife, ecological, and/or environmental issues and how their chosen career field would allow them to have a positive influence on these issues.
Curtis Craig, North Penn-Mansfield High School, is the son of Scott and Betsy Craig of Covington Township. He will attend Cedarville University in Ohio and major in civil engineering.
Hope Sampson of Charleston Township, Wellsboro Area High School, is the daughter of Mary Beth Lasko of Middlebury Township and Matt Sampson of Charleston Township. She plans to attend Montana University in Missoula and major in environmental science and sustainability. Sampson also plans to earn a master’s degree and work in the Peace Corps.
Carter Anderson of Allegany Township, Northern Potter High School in Ulysses, is the son of Jon and Keri Anderson, both of Coudersport. In the fall of 2022, Carter plans to attend Paul Smith’s College in Paul Smiths, N.Y. and major in forestry. He is taking a year off before going to college to work as a forestry consultant.
Alexis Banik, Wellsboro Area High School, is the daughter of Lisa and Stephen Banik of Charleston Township. She will attend Penn State University in State College, and major in veterinary and biomedical sciences. She plans to become a veterinarian.
Stevia Swimley, Cowanesque Valley High School, is the daughter of Erin and Tom Swimley of Knoxville. She plans to attend Penn State Harrisburg and major in political science. She wants to do something in government such as public administration or policy-making.
Ryann Upham of Jackson Township, North Penn-Liberty High School, is the daughter of Angela Upham of Liberty Township and Brett Upham of Jackson Township. She plans to attend Liberty University in Lynchburg, Va. and take undecided business, an exploratory course, to help her decide on her course of study.