Six Tioga County students have been named recipients of scholarships from the William Bowen Copp and Graydon S. Copp Agriculture Education Trust. The 2020 awards totaled $76,000. The 2021 scholarship recipients include:
- Alexis Banik, daughter of Stephen and Lisa Banik of Wellsboro, a graduate of Wellsboro Area High School, plans to attend Penn State University majoring in veterinary and biomedical sciences.
- Hannah Grinnell, daughter of Matthew and Latonya Grinnell of Blossburg, a graduate of North Penn-Liberty Jr./Sr. High School, plans to attend Bloomsburg University majoring in environmental, geography, and geoscience.
- Makayla Holleran, daughter of James and Shelia Holleran of Wellsboro, a graduate of Wellsboro Area High School, plans to attend Penn State University at Dubois majoring in wildlife technology.
- Joshua Hultz, son of Daryl and Denise Hultz of Millerton, a graduate of Williamson High School, plans to attend Pennsylvania College of Technology majoring in diesel technology.
- Kara Sheive, daughter of Jeremy and Ann Sheive of Millerton, a graduate of Williamson High School, plans to attend Alfred State College majoring in vet tech and agriculture.
- Jonathan Wetzel, son of Jonathan and Wendy Wetzel of Wellsboro, a graduate of Wellsboro Area High School, plans to attend the University of Idaho majoring in natural resource conservation planning and management.
The Copp trust was created under the Last Will and Testament of Graydon S. Copp, who died July 7, 2002. He and his brother, William Bowen Copp, operated a farm in Charleston and Covington Townships in Tioga County. The trust created a scholarship to be awarded to high school students pursuing higher education in an agricultural field. The field of agriculture has a broad spectrum of possibilities and might include education in the field of animal sciences, agricultural business management, bio-resource, crop and soil science, fisheries and wildlife, food science and technology and general agriculture to name a few.
The scholarship recipients were chosen by committee, which consists of the trustee and the superintendents from each school district in Tioga County. The committee determines the number of recipients and amounts awarded annually. The scholarship awards may be used to help pay tuition, books and room and board charges.
Scholarship applicants must be high school seniors accepted to accredited colleges or universities in programs leading to degrees in curriculums related to agriculture. In addition, applicants must have a grade point average of at least 2.0, have financial need and been a Tioga County resident for at least six months.
For more information on this scholarship or to obtain an application, visit cnbankpa.com/Scholarships, call 1-800-487-8784 or contact your high school guidance counselor.