A total of 10 people, including leader Sean Minnick and nine other locals, saw 40 species of birds at Hills Creek State Park during the free, three-hour guided walk on Saturday, April 30.
“The warblers are slowly showing up at Hills Creek,” said Minnick. “The most notable sightings on the April 30 walk were the blackburnian warbler and black-throated green warbler. We are hoping to see even more warblers during the walk this Saturday.”
The Saturday, May 7 walk is free and open to the public. Registration is not required.
Meet at the Hills Creek State Park office at 111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro, in Charleston Township, near Wellsboro.
At 8 a.m., participants will drive their own vehicles from the office parking lot to the nearby starting location. The walk will be slow-paced and last about two hours.
Free, guided bird walks will also be at 8 a.m. on Saturdays, May 14, 21 and 28.
For updates and helpful tips, email tasmember@yahoo.com or visit tiadaghtonaudubon.blogspot.com.
Call the park office between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. weekdays at 570-724-4246 for information about Hills Creek State Park.