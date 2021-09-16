The Nessmuk Rod and Gun Club is hosting the last two skeet shoots of the season for members and the public at its outdoor range at 4646 Route 287 in Delmar Township, south of Wellsboro. They will be from 1 to 3 p.m. this Sunday, Sept. 19 and the following Sunday, Sept. 26, weather permitting.
The fee to shoot skeet for members and non-members 18 years of age and older is $6 per round of 25 clays and $3 for youth ages 12 to 17.
All shooters have to provide their own shotguns and ammunition. Eye and ear protection are required.
For more information, email johndavispa@gmail.com or call 570-439-1300.