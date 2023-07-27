Thanks to a grant provided by the IRS for Low Income Taxpayer Clinics, Susquehanna Legal Aid for Adults and Youth recently announced that they will offer free year-round assistance to low-income taxpayers with IRS tax problems. As the IRS website explains, “LITCs are organizations that represent low income taxpayers in controversies with the IRS and conduct education and outreach to taxpayers who speak English as a second language for free or a nominal fee.”
SLAAY is one of 132 nonprofit organizations across the U.S. that are funded by the IRS to operate as LITCs. The organization primarily serves seventeen Pennsylvania counties, though it may be able to help taxpayers outside those counties if the taxpayer is otherwise unable to obtain assistance.
SLAAY can help with matters including, but not limited to: audits, liens, levies, payment plan relief, bankruptcy to eliminate IRS debt, innocent spouse relief (for taxpayers who are unfairly burdened by a current or former spouse’s tax liability, particularly those affected by domestic violence), U.S. tax court cases and all other matters which occur after the filing of a tax return. SLAAY is unable to assist with simple tax filing, which is generally handled by VITA clinics, rather than LITC clinics. SLAAY does expect to apply for funding to support a VITA clinic in the future.
SLAAY is located in Suite 240 at the Pajama Factory, 1307 Park Ave., WIlliamsport. They will be hosting free tax education sessions at the Pajama Factory, Self-Employed Saturdays, on the first Saturday of each month from 2-3 p.m. SLAAY also runs a tax hotline for English or Spanish speakers on Fridays from 1-4 p.m., which can be accessed by calling 570-221-7542.
SLAAY travels throughout the 17 counties, including Tioga, to host tax education events and meet with clients. Learn more about SLAAY’s mission and upcoming events at slaay.org.
For more information call 570-392-3025 or email at info@slaay.org.