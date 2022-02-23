The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club has officially canceled the Canyon Sled Dog Challenge due to this week’s weather forecast.

Mary Beth Logue, Challenge organizer, is inviting the public to meet some of her sled dogs, see sled dog teams in action depending on trail conditions, and to learn more about other dog sports, such as skijoring and canicross this Saturday, Feb. 26.

This special free event will be at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Darling Run Access to the Pine Creek Rail Trail. To get there, take U.S. Route 6 from Wellsboro or Galeton to Shippen Township, turn onto Route 362, drive about 1.5 miles, turn right, enter the access area slowly and park.

“Whether we can do a demonstration by running our dogs on the Pine Creek Rail Trail this Saturday is dependent on trail conditions,” Logue said.

This mid-distance sled dog racer who lives in Trout Run will have seven of her Alaskan huskies with her at Darling Run as well as racing equipment and supplies. “I am also inviting other mushers to bring their dogs,” she said. “We may run on the trail if conditions are safe.”

At the Darling Run Access parking lot, Logue will give short presentations about mushing. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet her and her dogs and also to dress like a musher and stand behind a sled so a friend or relative can take their photo.

At 11 a.m. this Saturday, Logue will also have her huskies, sled and equipment on display at the Burnin’ Barrel at the Ansonia Valley Inn in Shippen Township at 5440 Route 6, Wellsboro. This will give people a second opportunity to meet this musher and her dogs.

The Challenge is a mid-distance run on the Pine Creek Rail Trail that covers a total of 18 miles from Ansonia to Tiadaghton and back to Ansonia. Its purpose is to test the abilities of skijorers — cross-country skiers harnessed to one or two dogs — and teams of six to eight pro and registered breed sled dogs and their mushers.

The Challenge has been scheduled in 2018, 2019, 2020 and this year but has not yet been held. In 2021, it was not scheduled due to COVID-19.

“As of Monday, the weather forecast calls for an 87% chance of ice on Friday,” she said. “That’s why we called off the challenge. If there is some snow we might be able to hold demonstrations with our dogs on the trail at Darling Run this Saturday.”

For more information, visit www.pasleddogclub.com/races-events-source/2019/2/23/canyon-sled-dog-challenge or call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com.