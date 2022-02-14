The Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club is inviting the public to meet some sled dogs, see sled dog teams in action depending on trail conditions, and learn more about other dog sports, such as skijoring and canicross, on Saturday, Feb. 26.

Mary Beth Logue, organizer of the Canyon Sled Dog Challenge, is presenting a free event at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26 at the Darling Run Access to the Pine Creek Rail Trail.

Logue, a mid-distance sled dog racer who lives in Trout Run, will have seven Alaskan huskies at Darling Run as well as racing equipment and supplies. “I am also inviting other mushers to bring their dogs,” she said. “We may run on the trail if conditions are safe.”

“Because of ice, I was not able to groom the trail my team runs near my home this past weekend. In these conditions, it is not safe to run teams of six or eight dogs on the Pine Creek Rail Trail because there is no way to slow them down or to safely stop them.”

The Challenge is a mid-distance run on the Pine Creek Rail Trail that covers a total of 18 miles from Ansonia to Tiadaghton and back to Ansonia. Its purpose is to test the abilities of skijorers — cross-country skiers harnessed to one or two dogs — and teams of six to eight pro and registered breed sled dogs and their mushers. It is only held when weather and trail conditions allow.

At the Darling Run Access parking lot, Logue will give short presentations about mushing. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet her and her dogs and also to dress like a musher and stand behind a sled so a friend or relative can take their photo.

The number of mid-distance races of 30 to 150 miles Logue enters in any given year is dependent on if there is enough snow to hold the events. “Some years I have gone to one race and other years, none,” she said.

At 11 a.m., on Saturday, Feb. 26, Logue will also have her huskies, sled and equipment on display at the Burnin’ Barrel at the Ansonia Valley Inn at 5440 Route 6, Wellsboro. This will give people a second opportunity to meet this musher.

The organizers of the Canyon Sled Dog Challenge are the Pennsylvania Sled Dog Club, the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Bureau of Forestry and the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce.

For more information, call 570-724-1926 or email info@wellsboropa.com or visit the club’s FaceBook page: https://www.pasleddogclub.com/races-events-source/2019/2/23/canyon-sled-dog-challenge.