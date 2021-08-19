The Pennsylvania Outdoor Writers Association has awarded its inaugural Toyota Let’s Go Places Scholarship to Krista White of Slippery Rock University.
White was a guest at POWA’s 70th annual conference held here July 29-Aug. 1. She is currently a graduate student in the park and resource management program at SRU. An avid outdoor adventurer and writer, White believes that recreation plays a huge part in creating lifelong stewards for the environment. She plans to pursue a career in the nonprofit field of environmental conservation.
“Krista is a wonderful first-time recipient for this award,” said POWA Executive Director Paula Piatt. “As more and more people are discovering the outdoors for the first time, it’s critical that we have communicators who can explain the sometimes complex conservation message. Krista has a bright future ahead and we’re thrilled to help her along the way.”
The presentation would not have been possible without the support of Toyota, a POWA supporting member. Curt McAllister, midwest public relations manager and outdoor communications manager at Toyota Motor North America, was on hand to make the presentation.
“It was a pleasure to award Krista White the inaugural POWA/Toyota Let’s Go Places scholarship,” said McAllister. “For the past eight years, Toyota has been supporting several outdoor media guilds across the country with our scholarship program. It allows organizations like POWA to introduce new individuals to their membership ranks and meet some of the best outdoor writers in America. Krista’s award marks the 80th scholarship that Toyota has presented to aspiring writers, photographers and enthusiasts since the program’s inception.”
Each year, POWA will award up to two scholarships that will enable selected students to attend the annual POWA conference, slated for Tioga County in 2022.The conference provides a great opportunity for students to meet writers and outdoor communicators from across the state and to attend educational sessions related to outdoor communications, as well as participate in hunting, fishing and conservation outings throughout the weekend.
As the 2021 recipient, White also received a one-year paid student membership to POWA.