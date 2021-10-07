Rachel Smith is running for Wellsboro borough council as write-in candidate for Wellsboro’s Ward II.
Smith, her husband Damon, and their two children Beau, 9, and Claire, 11, moved to Wellsboro in 2012 after visiting the area for many years. She’s currently employed as Wellsboro School District’s librarian.
Prior to teaching, Smith worked as an engineer, and helped establish a STEM program in Wellsboro’s schools, as well as the annual Children’s Business Fair.
She is active in the community, including Tyoga Country Club, WAYS Soccer, and previously served on the Montessori board of directors.
She is a correspondent for Wellsboro Home Page and has appeared in Hamilton-Gibson Productions shows.