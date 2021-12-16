Are you a student who was unable to pick up your drawing from the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center due to COVID? You may be entitled to art.
Did you forget to grab a photo that you bought in a show, but it’s been a few years, and you’re too embarrassed to admit it? You may be entitled to art.
Have you ever wandered around your house late at night, wondering where that painting went that you entered into a juried show in 1982? You may be entitled to art.
A collection of “Abandoned Art” (items left in storage at the Gmeiner) will be on display in the Atrium Gallery from Jan. 3–29. If you think you left something at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center any time in the past 40 years, come down, identify your abandoned art and take it home with you.
The Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center is located at 134 Main St., Wellsboro, behind the Green Free Library. It is open from 12-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Check our website, Facebook or Instagram for more details. The director can be reached at 570-724-1917 or director@gmeinerartculturalcenter.org
Disclaimer: Not everyone will be entitled to art, only the people who made it.