Southwestern Energy Company has donated $50,000 to the Commission on Economic Opportunity and its Harry & Jeanette Weinberg Northeast Regional Food Bank to further support efforts in addressing food insecurity and promoting proper nutrition in Pennsylvania communities.
“This winter will be especially difficult for those who are struggling from the impacts of the unprecedented year,” said Mike Narcavage, senior government and community affairs manager for Southwestern Energy. “We live by a formula of being the ‘Right People doing the Right Things’ at SWN, and we are proud to support the food bank – a respected organization in Northeastern Pennsylvania – in getting families the food they need.”
The food bank contribution adds to nearly $18,000 that SWN donated during the holiday season to nine regional organizations that are helping families across Susquehanna, Wyoming, Tioga, Bradford and Lycoming counties, including Partners In Progress and Wellspring Community Services in Tioga County.
SWN is committed to strengthening its relationship with local communities, harnessing the power of its people and philanthropy to create positive change throughout Appalachia and beyond.
