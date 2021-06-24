Tahlea Spencer, of Mainesburg was crowned the 2021-2022 Tioga County Dairy Princess at a recent pageant.
The daughter of John and Karen Spencer, Tahlea previously served as a Dairy Miss and a Dairy Maid before claiming the crown.
“I want to promote the dairy industry because dairy farmers work hard to produce quality milk,” she said. “I want to educate the people so they can be beautiful inside and out.”
As the Dairy Princess, Tahlea will have the opportunity to attend events within the county, region and state promoting the dairy industry.
Joining the team as the 2021-2022 Tioga County Alternate Dairy Princess is Sara Kennedy, daughter of Jon and Amanda Kennedy of Mansfield. She is eager to promote the dairy industry and knows the importance of real dairy in our diets.
“Any advancement in educating the public about the dairy industry is beneficial to the entirety of society,” she said.
Serving the dairy farmers as Dairy Ambassadors are Shelby Alexander, Camryn Moyer and Audrey Starkweather.
Shelby is the daughter of Roger and Cathleen Alexander, of Liberty. She served as a Dairy Miss and a Dairy Maid, and loves to promote chocolate milk – especially as a member of the Mansfield University cross country team.
Camryn, daughter of Paul and Carolyn Moyer of Roaring Branch, is also a long-time promoter of dairy. She served as a Dairy Miss, a Dairy Maid and the 2018-2019 Tioga County Dairy Princess.
Audrey is the daughter of Jim and Karen Starkweather of Middlebury Center. She is again joining the team as a Dairy Ambassador after serving as the 2019-2020 Tioga County Dairy Princess. She wants people to know that dairy farmers care about their animals and the environment.
Serving as Tioga County Dairy Maids are Karah Blackwell, Jaylin Butler, Elena Hazelton, Isabella Hazelton and Danielle Neal.
Karah is the daughter of Paul and Christie Blackwell, of Wellsboro. She is in her second year as a Dairy Maid.
Jaylin, daughter of Jody and Jen Butler of Tioga, previously served as a Dairy Miss.
Elena Hazelton is the daughter of Mark and Sarah Hazelton. This is her first year as a Dairy Maid, but she has served previously as a Dairy Miss.
The daughter of Mark and Sarah Hazelton, Isabella is a six-year member of the Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team. She has also worn the sash of a Dairy Miss.
Danielle is the daughter of Bill and Kim Neal of Tioga. This is her second year as a Dairy Maid.
The Dairy Misses are Jana Butler and Abigail Hazelton.
The daughter of Jody and Jen Butler, Jana is joining the promotion team for the first time.
Abigail, the daughter of Mark and Sarah Hazelton, is in her second year as a team member.
The Tioga County Dairy Promotion Team travels throughout the county celebrating the importance of dairy in people’s diets and helping to share the dairy story with everyone. To have a representative come to your school, daycare, meeting or special event, contact Carolyn Moyer at tioga.county.dairy@gmail.com or message Facebook at TiogaCoDP.