Rain or shine, there will be lots to do from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Springfest this Sunday, May 21 at Hills Creek State Park.
Anglers of all ages can learn how to tie a fly with fly tying materials and equipment provided free. Also available will be fly rods to practice casting at different distances and targets.
Youth ages 15 and under can try their hand at fishing on Hills Creek Lake with help provided by park staff. Fishing poles, bait and lures will be provided free to those who want to learn basic fishing skills. Fishing licenses are required for anyone 16 and older.
A headwaters spring seep or spring outlet like those found in the woods will be set up on a small-scale with bryophytes, mosses, flat rocks and several species of moist woodland salamanders for kids to find under rocks.
Youngsters can take clay, make a ball and cover it with native plant seeds to throw into an area at home and watch the seeds grow.
Stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and canoeing for all ages is offered with Kayak Club members, other volunteers and park staff available to assist. All equipment is free to use.
“Springfest provides the perfect opportunity to try before you buy,” said organizer Bob Edkin, environmental education specialist. “We have youth-specific kayaks, which are easier to paddle and more maneuverable than what parents will find at most rental locations. Youngsters can also find out if they enjoy stand-up paddle boarding.
“We can help people of all ages improve their paddling and enjoy it more.”
Available for purchase will be shrubs, small trees and flowering plants native to North Central Pennsylvania and ready for planting.
Visitors can go on a self-led hike using park maps as a guide or at 2 p.m. can go on a guided bird walk.
Children and adults are welcome to bring their bikes and wear helmets, as required by law, and bike at the park.
To learn more about Springfest or for directions, email hillscreeksp@pa.gov or call 570-724-4246.