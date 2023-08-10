The St. Paul’s Episcopal Church Parish Hall will house some of the official activities for Comic Con on Saturday, Aug. 12, and Sunday, Aug. 13. The parish hall, facing Walnut Street, is open as a Comic Con venue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Aug. 12 and noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 13.
In addition, members of the St. Paul’s congregation will offer hot food in the parish hall, as well as beverages, ice cream and other sweets and treats in the church parlor and hallways during the event. Popular jams, pickled preserves, homemade candy, cookies and nuts, as well as rain slickers and Wellsboro photo collectibles will be available. Indoor and outdoor (weather permitting) seating areas will be set up for eating.
There also will be the opportunity for tours of the beautiful St. Paul’s Sanctuary, which features many Tiffany adornments.
In addition to all of that, Father Edward K. Erb, rector, will lead worship services with Holy Communion in the Sanctuary at 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 12 (informal); 8 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 (spoken), and 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 13 (with music). Streets beside the church are to be open for parking for churchgoers during worship service times. All are welcome.
St. Paul’s is at Charles and Pearl streets, across from The Green. The entrance to the St. Paul’s Parish Hall faces Walnut Street in the block behind UPMC Wellsboro.