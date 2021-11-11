Sunday School for kids from age 4 through elementary school will begin at 9:15 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Charles and Pearl Streets, across from The Green in Wellsboro.
The basis of the new program will be Godly Play, which is a Montessori-style of Christian education. The Children’s Chapel on the second floor of the Parish Hall has been converted into a Godly Play room.
For older children in the Godly Play program, the church will add extra material, starting with learning various prayers and talking about some of the things done and said in the worship services each week. That is intended to give them a basis for preconfirmation classes in the year or years to come.
The church is looking forward to some special music opportunities for the children, once the program is started. More details will be forth coming.
Nov. 14 and 21 will be an introduction into what Godly Play is and some of the different kinds of lessons. On Nov. 28, students will begin the series of Advent lessons and make Advent wreaths. They will work on a small service project and, of course, holiday crafts during the four weeks of Advent.
For information, contact Sue Erb at suerb@aol.com or 570-241-2684 (evenings or weekends). All are welcome.